City of North Miami speaks out after residents were forced to move after their apartment building was deemed unsafe

The city of North Miami is speaking out after several units in a local apartment complex were deemed unsafe, forcing residents to move out with little notice. The situation began after the complex owners failed to file their required 40-year recertification on time, the city told CBS News Miami.

U-Haul trucks were parked outside the building on Northeast 19th Drive for a second day as residents packed their belongings. The city issued unsafe structure notices on residents' doors this week, ordering tenants in 10 units to vacate the premises effective March 9 for their safety.

Resident April Lynch, who lived in her unit for six years, described the stressful situation. "I'm fighting back tears because I don't have time to cry. I have to focus on moving and finding somewhere for my children to go," Lynch said. She received a notice telling her she had to move out by the end of the day on Thursday.

Lynch expressed frustration with the lack of immediate resources. "Y'all put us out. It's an unsafe structure. We get that," she said. "But why not tell us where we can go or help with some resources so we have somewhere for our kids to lay safely?"

In a statement, city officials explained that the vacate notices followed numerous tenant complaints and inspections. Building officials and outside engineers observed "unusual sagging in the floors of select units and cracks in the walls, floors, roofs and windows." The city's Building Department issued an unsafe structure violation on Dec. 22, 2025.

City leaders stated that safety is their priority and that they are working with the property owner to bring the building up to code. Residents are currently being directed to contact the city's Housing and Social Services Department for resources.