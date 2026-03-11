North Miami residents say they are being forced to move out after their building was deemed unsafe by the city

Residents of a North Miami apartment building are being forced to move out after the structure was deemed unsafe, leaving many unsure of their next steps.

People living at the building at 11930 NE 19th Drive began packing their belongings on Wednesday after the city posted notices on their doors. One resident was seen arriving with a U-Haul truck to begin the move.

The issue appears to stem from a vacant unit on the first floor, according to resident April Lynch, who has called the building home for six years.

"The original apartment that started everything is this one. If you look inside, you'll see the floor is completely gone. Look at the walls. There's nothing on the back walls," Lynch said.

According to Lynch, the first-floor apartment, which had been vacant for two years, received an unsafe structure notice in August 2025.

"We have notices that date Feb. 16, but we didn't get them until March saying it's an unsafe structure and we have to leave," Lynch said.

Lynch and other residents claim the building has had poor conditions for some time. Another woman, who did not want to show her face, showed mold growing on her ceiling. She said she and many other residents have already paid their March rent.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do for now because where should I go? I looked everywhere and I don't see nothing," the resident said.

The City of North Miami told CBS News Miami there is no update at this time, a response that has frustrated residents.

"Children, elderly. They do not care. They don't want us in their building anymore. It's understandable safety is first. But are y'all going to help us find somewhere to go?" Lynch said.

Adding to the confusion, notices posted throughout the building from the San Souci Condominium Association state that residents do not have to leave. Outside the building, piles of trash were seen near doorways as residents began moving out.

CBS News Miami reached out to the San Souci Condominium Association and multiple members of the board, but the phone numbers listed were disconnected.