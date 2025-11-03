Miami Gardens residents upset after new ordinance pauses water bill relief

Financial relief for North Miami Beach water customers may be farther away than expected.

The Miami-Dade County Commission passed legislation requiring all water and sewer companies to report how they charge customers and how that money is being spent. While county leaders say the move promotes transparency, many residents argue it only delays much-needed relief.

For longtime Miami Gardens residents Patricia and Basil Cole, the cost of water has become overwhelming.

"We had a bill over $2,000 and finally made arrangements to pay it down," said Patricia Cole. "But for two senior citizens, that's expensive."

The Coles have lived in Miami Gardens for 40 years. Their water comes from North Miami Beach Water, which serves residents in North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, parts of unincorporated Miami-Dade County, and Miami Gardens.

Basil Cole said the rates don't feel fair.

"North Miami Beach residents do not pay what we pay," he said.

County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, who previously served as mayor of Miami Gardens, introduced the ordinance that would require water and sewer companies to file service terms with the county and show that surcharge fees are used solely for operations and improvements.

However, not everyone agrees with the move.

Residents express frustration

"It's politics at its worst," North Miami Beach resident Ketley Joachim said. "People refuse to sit together and work for the betterment of everyone."

Joachim said the city of North Miami Beach had been working to lower water bills through the North Miami Beach Water Relief Act, a program that would have offered qualifying residents discounts of up to $150 on their bills starting in December.

"They have the North Miami Beach Water Relief Act to help the residents and everyone else who buys water from North Miami Beach," Joachim said.

That program is now on hold because of the new county legislation.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, North Miami Beach Mayor Michael Joseph said:

"We introduced the NMB Water Relief Act to find real solutions, but the County blocked progress while adding its own strain to residents with rate hikes. It doesn't help that there is a broader affordability crisis, but the County's ordinance only delays timely relief to those that need it most. Further, as the County works to create bureaucratic barriers for a utility operation that already follows state and federal guidelines, we are in active talks to recover $1.1M in critical funds the County owes to NMB Water. As mayor, my priority is balancing affordability for our residents and all customers. We remain committed to collaboration over bureaucracy to keep water costs fair while protecting our utility operations."

For now, customers like the Coles said they're left trying to make ends meet.

"Matter of fact, mine is due today," Basil Cole said. "I've got to go find that money to pay them today. This is what we're going through."

The city of Miami Gardens has no comment at this time and said it is awaiting North Miami Beach's invitation to begin negotiations.

County Commissioner Gilbert sent CBS News Miami this statement:

"The Fair Water Ordinance is about accountability and transparency, but most importantly, it's about the future. For too long, concerns about how rates are set and how surcharges are applied have gone unanswered. This ordinance opens the door to conversations that are long overdue. Conversations that will finally ensure transparency, fairness, and cooperation between the County, municipal utility providers, and the residents we serve. This is not the end of the discussion, but the beginning of a more open process. A process where every ratepayer can have confidence that their water costs are fair, justified, and fully understood."

The North Miami Beach Water Relief Act remains on pause, and it's unclear when residents might finally see lower bills.