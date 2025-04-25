North Miami Beach police use fingerprints to solve nearly 40-year-old murder case, arrest made

An arrest has been made in the murder of North Miami Beach real estate broker Shirley Brant, nearly four decades after she was shot and killed inside her office.

On Friday afternoon, North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos announced the arrest during a press conference held with detectives and Brant's family.

Fingerprint match leads to arrest

Shirley Brant North Miami Beach Police

"Justice has finally caught up with a suspect in the 1986 murder of our victim, Shirley Brant," Pinillos said. "Yesterday, Jeffrey Taylor, a career criminal, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in connection to this heinous crime."

According to Pinillos, Taylor was identified through fingerprint evidence recovered from the original scene. He said advancements in forensic technology and the persistence of investigators ultimately led to the arrest.

Those fingerprints had been lifted from Brant's office after the June 13, 1986 shooting but were never entered into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) due to not meeting criteria at the time, police previously said.

During a 2023 review of the case by the Cold Case Unit, the prints were found in the Miami-Dade Police archives and submitted for analysis. On March 21, 2025, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office crime lab matched them to Taylor. He was taken into custody on April 24.

Revisiting a cold case

Brant, 49, was working in her real estate office at NE 163rd Street and NE 18th Avenue when, according to witnesses, two suspects entered in what police believe was an attempted armed robbery.

Brant was on the phone with a friend when one of the suspects tried to take the phone from her. A witness reported hearing Brant scream, followed by the words "Don't shoot," before a gunshot rang out.

The suspects fled with cash and credit cards. Brant was taken to Parkway Regional Hospital, where she died.

Pinillos said that while the case remained cold for decades, "it never went forgotten," crediting the department's Cold Case Unit, two members of which came out of retirement, with helping to solve the case.

"This is a testament to the dedication, integrity and perseverance of our team here at the North Miami Beach Police Department," he said.

"A moment of closure"

Pinillos addressed the Brant family during the press conference, saying, "To the Brant family, her son Benjamin Brant, who is here today with his wife Robin Brant and her cousin Edward Bucha, who is also here today, we hope this long overdue arrest brings you a measure of peace."

He also praised the work of investigators who brought the case to a close, "You saw a promise and an obligation to the victim, her family and to justice itself. Your dedication and meticulous investigative work led to answers that many thought would never come and I want to thank you for that."

Pinillos concluded, "We will continue to fight for justice no matter how long it takes."