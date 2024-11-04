North Miami Beach police seek suspect in armed sexual battery at massage parlor

MIAMI - North Miami Beach Police are seeking help from the public in locating a suspect in an armed sexual battery on Sept. 16 at a massage parlor.

Police said the "serious crime" that occurred at the business at 85 NE 167nd St.

Officers investigating the armed sexual battery are seeking to identify the suspect.

At approximately 10 p.m., an employee was approached by a suspect who demanded sexual favors while armed with a box cutter, police said.

Two employees sustained non-life-threatening injuries as the person also fled the scene through the rear door of the business, police said.

The suspect is described as Black man 20-30 years old, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and cargo shorts with white shoes.

"We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, no matter how small, to come forward," Sgt. Maria Pinillos said. "Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police."

Those with information are asked to contact Detective K. Aladin at 305-949-5500 ext. 2528 or Kendrick.Aladin@nmbpd.org. You can remain anonymous.

"Your cooperation is vital in helping us keep our community safe," Pinillos said.