North Miami Beach Mayor files police report after he says surveillance video captures him being threatened

North Miami Beach Mayor Michael Joseph has filed a police report saying he was threatened this week by a former City Commissioner, and he says surveillance video captures the encounter.

That former City Commissioner Barbara Kramer is fighting back, saying his claims are "untrue and outrageous."

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, Joseph said it all happened at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday at North Miami Beach City Hall after he was the only person to vote against hiring Darvin Williams as the new City Manager.

He said the vote was 6-1 in favor of Williams.

Joseph says a camera at the meeting shows what happened as Kramer approached him, and there was a brief encounter. You do not hear what is being said.

But Joseph said Kramer said, "I'm going to get you. I want to hurt you. I will hurt you. Police can't do anything about it. I was pretty much in fear for my life. I have a family. I have young kids. I reacted by putting my hands up, and I backed out of the door. Those few words were enough to scare the life out of me."

Kramer told CBS News Miami, "It's outrageous. It's so untrue. I would never threaten anyone, let alone the Mayor, let alone in a public place. It is not what I am. I have been a very active person in the community for 20 years and for 13 1/2 years as a commissioner."

She said, "The Mayor, I think, he is feeling very concerned about what is going on at city hall and what I said may have ruffled his feathers."

Kramer said she told the Mayor that she was happy that Commissioners will be looking into the treatment of city staff.

Joseph says he would like charges to be filed in this case.