Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down North Miami Beach street, possibly knocks power nearby

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that unfolded early Friday in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, leaving behind a trail of wreckage and power outages.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast 152nd Street, where multiple vehicles appear to be involved. One car, virtually destroyed, showed the brunt of the impact. A tarp covered the body of a victim lying next to one of the mangled vehicles. The person's identity has not been released.

CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor, reporting from the scene, said the crash spans about a block. On one end, a white car with a smashed front end sits at the far side of the block. On the other end, several other vehicles appear tangled together near a group of police cruisers. A tire could also be seen lying on the sidewalk, further indicating the force of the collision.

Drone video from above showed the full extent of the wreckage, with at least four vehicles believed to be involved.

Florida Power and Light reported about 150 customers are without electricity in the area. It's not yet clear whether the outages are directly connected to the crash.

The road remains blocked off as the investigation continued.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.