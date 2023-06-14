North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph gets his seat back

MIAMI - CBS News Miami speaks exclusively with the formerly ousted North Miami Beach commissioner after a judge reversed his removal by fellow commissioners from office last month.

"It was good news for me, as well as my family," said Joseph. "You know, this entire process has been draining on me, on my health as well as on an emotional level."

The court order issued Tuesday explains the decision. In part, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Peter Lopez wrote that Joseph did not violate the city charter for automatic removal with his absences. Some city commissioners believed Joseph vacated his seat by not appearing at commission meetings for months.

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow asked Joseph, "Can the bridges be mended between yourself and the other commissioners that voted you off the dais?"

"My door has always been open to doing the right thing the right way," answered Joseph. "If they're open to doing that, I have no problem moving forward. But as a community and as an elected official, I have a duty to do things the right way and the lawful way."

Judge Lopez also noted the city failed to hold the required five-member quorum for the vote to remove Joseph.

Joseph said he took a stand earlier in the year against the mayor. He believes the now-suspended mayor of North Miami Beach failed to maintain residency within the city, which would violate the city charter to hold office. Anthony DeFillipo was arrested last month on illegal voting charges.

"I always knew I was doing the right thing, and this was never personal for me," said Joseph. "This was just democracy at work."

Gorchow asked Joseph, "Do you need an explanation from your peers as to why they took the action they did or no?"

"I think the community needs one," shared Joseph. "A lot of people saw what was happening from what it was. Me being vilified,my colleagues that stood with me were vilified, sacrificed. I think the community deserves an answer to those questions of why they did what they did because the evidence was pretty glaring."

The next city of North Miami Beach commission meeting is set for June 20th.

Read the court order:

