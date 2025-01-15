North Miami Beach bids farewell to retiring Police Chief Harvette Smith after 34 years of service

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith has retired after 34 years of service.

Smith, the city's first Black female police chief, announced her decision following a yearlong administrative leave tied to an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The investigation centered on allegations of falsified documents, but the city stated that Smith was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Despite the exoneration, Smith was not reinstated to her post.

"This was a private family matter and I don't know how it connected to my performance as chief of police," Smith told CBS Miami in an exclusive interview. "But the city felt the need to suspend me."

Though the decision to retire was a difficult one, Smith said it is a choice she makes with pride.

Starting her career as a clerk for the department, she worked her way up as a dispatcher, officer and ultimately, police chief.

"It's time to move on," she said.

Smith officially stepped down on January 2, 2025, but donned her uniform for the last time on December 5, 2023, during her suspension. On Wednesday, she was honored with a farewell ceremony filled with emotion.

During her tenure, Smith oversaw significant advancements within the department, including maintaining its excelsior accreditation, implementing ShotSpotter technology, introducing body-worn cameras and launching a mental wellness program for officers.

Deputy Chief Nelson Camacho, who served as interim chief following Smith's suspension, praised her dedication. "She was always there, working extra hours every single day," Camacho said.

Mayor Michael Joseph echoed the sentiment, calling Smith "a prize" and lamenting the city's loss.

In her retirement, Smith plans to focus on family, consult for police departments, travel and mentor young people. She reflected fondly on her career, expressing gratitude to her colleagues.

"To the men and women I worked with for 34 years, I am grateful. I learned from them, we built friendships, relationships and I wish them nothing but the best," she said.

The City of North Miami Beach issued a statement acknowledging Smith's service:

"Chief Smith has served the city for 34 years, demonstrating a commitment to public safety and fostering trust between law enforcement and the community. As she retires, we acknowledge her contributions and years of service."

Smith's departure marks the close of a remarkable chapter in North Miami Beach's history, leaving a legacy of leadership and resilience.