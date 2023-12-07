Watch CBS News
Local News

North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith suspended

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Police Chief Suspended
North Miami Beach Police Chief Suspended 00:30

MIAMI - The North Miami Beach police chief has been suspended amid an ongoing Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

City Manager Mario Diaz says Harvette Smith was placed on administrative leave after he learned about the probe.

Smith began her career in law enforcement as a clerk typist with the North Miami Beach Police Department in 1990.

She became the first Black woman to be promoted to her current position last year.

Deputy Chief Nelson Camacho will be serving as acting chief for the time being.  

No other details were provided.  

First published on December 7, 2023 / 6:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.