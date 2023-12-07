North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith suspended

MIAMI - The North Miami Beach police chief has been suspended amid an ongoing Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

City Manager Mario Diaz says Harvette Smith was placed on administrative leave after he learned about the probe.

Smith began her career in law enforcement as a clerk typist with the North Miami Beach Police Department in 1990.

She became the first Black woman to be promoted to her current position last year.

Deputy Chief Nelson Camacho will be serving as acting chief for the time being.

No other details were provided.