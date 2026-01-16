71-year-old man killed in industrial dough mixer accident at South Florida market, police say

A man is dead after an accident involving an industrial dough mixer at a South Florida market on Friday, police said.

North Miami Beach Police told CBS News Miami that it is currently investigating the man's death reported at the South Florida Kosher Market at 1324 NE 163rd St. According to police, he has been identified as 71-year-old Mordehay Grunberger.

It is unclear at this time how Grunberger died, as investigators did not further explain the circumstances surrounding his death.

When CBS News Miami visited the South Florida Kosher Market to speak with employees, they said they did not want to speak further about the accident. It also remains unclear whether Grunberger was an employee of the market. The business has since closed for the day.

North Miami Beach Police told CBS News Miami that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also responded to the scene to investigate.

CBS News Miami has also reached out to OSHA to see if it could say anything about the investigation, but the agency has yet to comment.