North Miami 10-year-old boy died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

MIAMI - A 10-year-old North Miami boy died after he reportedly shot himself Monday night.

Rescue crews were called to a home in the 14000 block of NW 5th Place for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the young boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

"It appears the injury was a gunshot which was self-inflicted. We do not, at this time, think there is any foul play," said North Miami police Chief Cherise Gause. "It appears to be accidental at this time."

The gun was registered to the boy's father.

"The parent was at the house at the time of the incident," said Gause, who added there were no other children in the home at the time of the shooting.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"This is a tragic incident that we don't want to see anybody in our community go through. This is an incident that certainly can be avoided if we practice safe storage of firearms, especially where children are involved," said Gause.

She said her investigators will be looking into how the shooting occurred and where the gun was at the time of the incident.

The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the State Attorney's Office which will determine if charges will be filed.

It was the second reported incident in the area of a shooting involving a young child in as many days.

A young toddler suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand on Sunday after she picked up an unattended gun in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The 3-year-old girl was at a residence on SW 220th Terrace when she was shot.

The girl's relative, identified as Orlando Young, 23, was arrested and is facing charges in connection with the incident.