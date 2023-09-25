Toddler shot self with gun, Southwest Miami-Dade man charged

MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade man was charged after his three-year-old cousin found his gun and shot herself in the hand.

Orlando Young, 23, was staying with family members at a residence on SW 220th Terrace. He told police on Sunday, he made breakfast for the girl and then watched over her during the day.

Young said while watching a football game he "momentarily left his gun unattended on the couch because he was excited about a touchdown," according to his arrest report. He reportedly told police he heard a "loud bang" and saw blood coming from the girl's hand.

The toddler was taken to Homestead Hospital.

According to police, when they spoke to her, she said she found the gun on the couch and played with it. She told them while she was playing with it, she accidentally shot herself in the right hand.

Young was taken into custody and charged with child neglect with bodily harm.