Norby misses cycle by a triple, Marlins beat Cubs 7-2 to snap a five-game losing streak

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, center, is sprinkled with sunflower seeds after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Connor Norby homered, doubled and singled, and the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Jesús Sánchez also went deep and Jonah Bride had two hits for the Marlins, who began Sunday with an NL-worst record of 46-83.

Marlins starter Adam Oller allowed one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Oller (1-1) retired 11 straight before Cody Bellinger's one-out walk in the sixth. Called up from Triple-A on Monday, Oller walked two and struck out six.

Javier Assad (6-4) limited Miami to three runs and six hits in a season-high seven innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.

The Marlins broke it open with a four-run eighth against reliever Julian Merryweather. Bride hit an RBI single and Otto López and Kyle Stowers followed with run-scoring doubles. Derek Hill capped the outburst with an RBI single.

Another run was prevented by Chicago when Sánchez failed to touch first after he was intentionally walked to load the bases. The Cubs successfully appealed after Merryweather threw to first baseman Michael Busch.

Homers from Norby and Sánchez in the first put the Marlins ahead 2-0. Norby homered for the second straight game as his leadoff drive cleared the wall in right.

The Cubs narrowed the deficit on Christian Bethancourt's RBI single in the second.

Miami regained the two-run lead in the third on Sánchez's RBI groundout.

Chicago's Patrick Wisdom was ejected by plate umpire James Jean after he argued a called third strike that ended the fourth.

Before the game, Miami Heat star center and two-time U.S. Olympian Bam Adebayo threw the ceremonial first pitch. Adebayo's toss from the pitching rubber reached the plate and was caught by Marlins' pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Trainer's room

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (oblique) had his second rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. Wicks is scheduled to make another appearance with the minor league club before a possible return in September.

Marlins: INF Xavier Edwards (lower back discomfort) sat out his second consecutive game. ... Transferred OF Dane Myers (left ankle fracture) to the 60-day injured list. ... Selected the contract of LHP Jonathan Bermudez from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned Jonathan Ramirez to the same minor league club.

Up next

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (8-8, 3.77) will start the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Marlins: Begin a four-game series Monday at Colorado and RHP Edward Cabrera (2-5, 5.65) will start the opener.