Watch CBS News
Local News

Nonprofit opens health hubs at two Broward schools to support families, cut ER visits

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Two new health center hubs have opened at Broward County schools, providing expanded access to care for local families in north and central Broward.

The nonprofit organization Community Based Connections and its CEO, Mike Olbel, launched the centers at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

"This means we get a chance to decrease ER visits. Opens up the community and I grew up literally across the street from this clinic," Olbel said.

The project carries personal significance for him, as he immigrated from Haiti and grew up next to Blanche Ely.

The hubs also offer volunteer opportunities for high school students interested in health care careers.

Joan Murray

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue