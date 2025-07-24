Nonprofit opens health hubs at two Broward schools to support families, cut ER visits

Two new health center hubs have opened at Broward County schools, providing expanded access to care for local families in north and central Broward.

The nonprofit organization Community Based Connections and its CEO, Mike Olbel, launched the centers at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

"This means we get a chance to decrease ER visits. Opens up the community and I grew up literally across the street from this clinic," Olbel said.

The project carries personal significance for him, as he immigrated from Haiti and grew up next to Blanche Ely.

The hubs also offer volunteer opportunities for high school students interested in health care careers.