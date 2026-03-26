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Miami-Dade transportation officials are considering building a non-stop train from the airport to Port Miami

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Larry Seward
Larry Seward
Larry Seward
Larry Seward joined CBS Miami in February 2023. He brings to South Florida more than a decade of experience telling stories.
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Larry Seward

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Miami-Dade County Public Works staff is reviewing recommendations for non-stop train service connecting Miami International Airport and Port Miami, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization confirmed.

Transportation officials believe the rail line would ease traffic around the world's busiest cruise ship terminal, according to a MDTPO 2050 Master Plan study published four months ago.

The project comes with a significant price tag, estimated to cost $600 million to $800 million for capital expenses and between $9 million and $15 million annually to operate, the TPO research noted.

While the port currently has a freight train bridge, passenger rail would require one of two new alternatives:

  • Option 1: A 9-mile extension of the MetroMover people mover track, which could utilize the existing port bridge or the Miami River bridge. However, MetroMover cars have a capacity of no more than 50 people.
  • Option 2: The second, higher-capacity option expands Metrorail, requiring a 10-mile track extension and a new bridge built over the Intracoastal Waterway.

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