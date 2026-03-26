Miami-Dade transportation officials are considering building a non-stop train from the airport to Port Miami

Miami-Dade County Public Works staff is reviewing recommendations for non-stop train service connecting Miami International Airport and Port Miami, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization confirmed.

Transportation officials believe the rail line would ease traffic around the world's busiest cruise ship terminal, according to a MDTPO 2050 Master Plan study published four months ago.

The project comes with a significant price tag, estimated to cost $600 million to $800 million for capital expenses and between $9 million and $15 million annually to operate, the TPO research noted.

While the port currently has a freight train bridge, passenger rail would require one of two new alternatives: