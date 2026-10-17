"No Kings" movement returns to South Florida with focus on early voting ahead of midterms

The nationwide "No Kings" movement returned to South Florida this Saturday, with events across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties aimed at encouraging voter participation ahead of the November midterm elections.

The latest mobilization, dubbed "No Kings: Vote Early," marks a shift in focus for the movement, which has organized demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his administration for more than a year. This time, organizers said they hoped to turn protest participation into voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

Early voting in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties begins Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. Dates vary elsewhere in Florida.

More than 1,500 events were planned across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to organizers. Activities were expected to include rallies, neighborhood gatherings, voter registration initiatives, group walks to polling places and workshops focused on election protection.

Where were No Kings events expected in South Florida?

In Miami-Dade, events were expected to take place across the county, from North Miami, to the El Portal area and Coral Gables.

Demonstrators planned to display signs along a pedestrian overpass near I-95 during the late morning and early afternoon. Another event in Miami was scheduled for the late afternoon and evening, featuring live music, art, educational programs and guest speakers.

Broward was expected to host several gatherings throughout Saturday, including events in Coral Springs, Lauderhill, Wilton Manors, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Miramar. Most were scheduled for the morning and early afternoon, while the Miramar event was expected to take place later in the afternoon.

Additional events were planned across Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach and Wellington, with gatherings expected from midmorning through the afternoon.

In Monroe County, organizers planned a morning event in Key Largo.

The nationwide effort came as South Florida voters prepared for the start of early voting in parts of the region, with Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.