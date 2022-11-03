No big winner! Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.5 billion for next drawing

MIAMI - If you had dreams of winning Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, sorry.

No ticket hit it big, so the jackpot has jumped to $1.5 billion for Saturday's drawing.

It's the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion, which was won on January 13, 2016.

If someone hits it big, they can either take the winnings in a lump sum payment, which would be just under $746 million, or as an annuity. That option pays out the full jackpot amount over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball number was 23.

In Florida, 22 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. Four tickets with Power Play matched four of the numbers and the Powerball number to win $100,000 each.

There have been 39 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no big winner. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball jackpots have been won five times so far this year.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

