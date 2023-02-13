Nikki Fried launches bid to lead Florida Democrats

TALLAHASSEE - After losing a campaign last year for governor, former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has launched a bid to chair the Florida Democratic Party.

In a prepared statement Monday, Fried said she would "commit to rebuilding our party from the ground up" after Democrats in 2022 lost every statewide race and lost seats in the Legislature and the state's congressional delegation.

"My decision is not one made lightly, it comes after months of listening to friends, advisers, and Democrats across the state," Fried said. "Florida Democratic Party chair was not the path I had originally envisioned for myself, but too much is at stake to sit on the sidelines - from women's rights, economic opportunity, and climate change to affordable housing, protecting our Democracy and education. We have to unite our diverse voices and refocus on the issues and grassroots organizing that wins elections."

Fried joined four other candidates, including former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, in the race to replace Manny Diaz, who resigned as party chairman in January.

Fried was elected agriculture commissioner in 2018 but ran for governor last year instead of seeking a second term in the Cabinet office. She lost a gubernatorial primary to former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who lost the general election to Gov. Ron DeSantis.