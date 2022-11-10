Nicole is first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

MIAMI - Nicole weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane along the east coast of Florida, knocking out power to thousands, pushing buildings near collapse, and flooding the coast as the first hurricane to hit the US in November in nearly 40 years.

The storm struck just south of Vero Beach with winds of 75 mph before quickly weakening, the National Hurricane Center said. Its strong winds, downpours, and storm surge thrashed some areas hit in September by Hurricane Ian.

More than 240,000 homes and businesses were without power early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. FPL said in a statement that by 8 a.m. they had restored power to about 178,000 customers.

Nicole's peak winds coincided with low tide, limiting the storm surge and inundation on the shore. At Port Canaveral, the surge was measured at just under 6 feet around 4 a.m., just after landfall. Later Thursday morning, the surge was down to around 3 feet, but water levels are expected to remain high through high tide.

A tornado threat, plus powerful wind and rain, are expected to continue Thursday in parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Juniper, Florida, to the South Santee River in South Carolina and along Florida's west coast -- where Ian first struck -- from Bonita Beach to Indian Pass, plus Lake Okeechobee. Storm surge warnings also remain in place across coastal Florida and Georgia.

Nicole is expected to weaken to a depression early Friday and become a post-tropical cyclone over the Southeast.

Nicole's landfall Thursday was the latest in a calendar year a hurricane has ever struck Florida's Atlantic coast. It broke the record set by the Yankee Hurricane, which hit Florida's east coast on November 4, 1935.