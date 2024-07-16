Nicklaus Children's Hospital's sleep away camp caters to kids with cancer

MIAMI — It's a summertime right of passage for most kids: summer camp.

"It feels like home because everyone went through the same thing," said Fernanda Betancourt.

This camp is a little different.

She was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just 3 years old. She's been in remission for years. Like Betancourt, all the campers have or had some form of cancer – almost all of the counselors too.

It's Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Camp U.O.T.S., short for the United Order of True Sisters. Camp U.O.T.S. is a weeklong sleep-away camp at A.D. Barnes Park in Miami.

Its campers range in age from 7 to 17 and the camp is run by the doctors and nurses of the oncology department. And, one doctor in particular is special.

Doctor Athena Pefkarou, or "Dr. P" as the kids call her, brought Camp U.O.T.S. to Nicklaus Children's in 1991. At that time, patients weren't allowed to go out and about. Here, they get some semblance of normalcy. They get to be just a kid with no worries monitored by counselors who are survivors themselves.

Dr. P, who has spent 47 years at Nicklaus Children's as a hematology-oncology specialist, said she designed the camp that way to offer hope.

"They're people who had the same problems, the same bone cancer, the same lymph, the same treatment as them. that yes I can make it. yes, I can have a normal life," Pefkarou said.

The camp has every imaginable activity: Crafts, kayaking, karaoke night, a trip to Orlando, and beach excursions. At the end of it all, there's a dance to celebrate the fun, the friendships, and life.

There are hugs, and tearful goodbyes validating that years' worth of hard work poured into one week was well worth it for Dr. P.

"Did we succeed with those sick kids that really live the week in a different world, in an imaginary world, and a dream world? And was it worth it for us to truly put that effort forward and make sure that memories stay with them and their families forever?" Pefkarou asked. "That's the best part for me. ".

Without Dr. P, the camp wouldn't exist.

She offers important perspectives that Fernanda and her mother share.

"She's an angel," said Fany Blanco, Fernanda's mom. "She saved her life and my life too".

Dr. P has a first planned for September: The first grand celebration event with at least 120 cancer survivors.

Surprisingly, the camp costs $60,000 to make happen: $30,000 comes from an endowment – the other $30,000 through fundraisers.

To learn more about Camp U.O.T.S., visit their website.