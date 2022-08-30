CBS4's Steve Goldstein takes a look at the Dolphins 53-man roster

MIAMI – Cutdown day in the NFL always brings intrigue, and this year was no different for the Dolphins.

Miami made some interesting choices led by keeping three quarterbacks on the roster after rookie seventh-round pick Skyler Thompson's excellent preseason and training camp.

Running back

After releasing Sony Michel, the Dolphins decided to go with four backs, as mainstays Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed made the cut.

Tight end

The interesting choice here was Tanner Connor, the undrafted free agent. He's been injured since the first preseason game but showed the team so much in camp that he's on the roster. Connor went to Idaho State on a track scholarship and then played wide receiver. Miami saw enough to sign him after the draft and make him a tight end. He could end up being a great find by the scouting staff.

Cornerback

Byron Jones will miss the start of the season after offseason surgery. Other bumps and bruises leave the Dolphins likely looking at the available players that have been cut. The great story here is Kader Kohou, undrafted out of Texas A&M Commerce. He received a sizable signing bonus and sticks around. He is from the Ivory Coast and his family won a lottery when he was 9 years old to come to America. Here he is, in the NFL. Hollywood couldn't write a better script.

Offensive line

Greg Little won the battle to be the backup tackle. Larnell Coleman saw extensive playing time in practice and games but couldn't lock down the spot.

Wide receiver

The five were pretty much set for a while – Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedric Wilson, Trent Sherfield and rookie Erik Ezukanma. The question was, would the team go with a sixth wide receiver. River Cracraft, Lynn Bowden and undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders were battling for the spot. Perhaps the Dolphins feel they can bring one or two of them back for the practice squad but the choice was made to keep five players at the position.

Of course, there could and likely will be more changes made before next Sunday's season opener against New England.