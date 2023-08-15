NEXT Weather: Toasty Tuesday, a few spotty afternoon storms

MIAMI - A toasty Tuesday ahead.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. as highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like up to 110 degrees in the afternoon.

Heat Advisory NEXT Weather

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida during the morning hours. Spotty storms are possible in the afternoon but most will be steered inland due to an onshore flow.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

A tropical wave will begin to move in later in the day and tomorrow. With deeper tropical moisture around on Wednesday and Thursday, the rain chance is high with the potential for scattered to numerous storms that may produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Mid to late week it will not be as hot with highs closer to normal. Another tropical wave moves in this weekend and the rain chance remains high Saturday and Sunday.