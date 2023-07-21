NEXT Weather: Sizzling temps, afternoon storms roll in

MIAMI - A Next Weather Alert is in effect as an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Miami-Dade through 8 p.m. Friday due to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning means there is an increased potential for heat related illness. The National Weather Service is urging residents to avoid being outdoors during the afternoon hours. Staying hydrated is key to avoiding heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets in enclosed hot vehicles.

Limit your time outdoors NEXT Weather

A Heat Advisory continues for South Florida through 8 p.m. Sunday due to highs in the mid to upper 90s and "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees.

It was a warm, muggy start to Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s but feeling like it was in the mid to upper 90s.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. The CBS4 Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 94. The current record for the day in Miami is the all-time record high of 100 degrees set back in 1942. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Weekend heat NEXT Weather

Saharan dust moves in this weekend which will lead to hazy skies, lower air quality, less rain and more heat. Record highs will be possible as highs soar to the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Only a few storms will be possible with the dry, Saharan dust in place.

Next week the rain chance increases as the Saharan air dissipates.