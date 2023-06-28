NEXT Weather: Record heat possible, dry air moves in

MIAMI - It was a very warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low 80s across South Florida and "feels like" temps in the mid to upper 80s in Broward and Miami-Dade and 90 degrees in Key West.

Scorching afternoon NEXT Weather

Wednesday will be one of the hottest days of the week with highs soaring to the low to mid-90s in the afternoon. Record heat is possible as the CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami, the current record is 94 set back In 2020.

As high pressure builds in, dry air will move in and suppress any widespread storm development. But spotty storms will still be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Summer showers NEXT Weather

Thursday a disturbance will enhance our afternoon storm chances. Highs will remain above normal, in the low 90s.

This weekend the sea breeze will develop and with the heating of the day, we'll see our typical afternoon scattered summertime storms. Highs will stay in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. through early next week.