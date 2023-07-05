NEXT Weather: Hot & humid, chance of rain low

MIAMI - Another very hot and humid day is expected across South Florida, with a Heat Advisory that will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Heat index values could peak between 105 and 110 degrees in some spots. Try to limit time outdoors today and drink plenty of fluids.

Showers and storms will remain limited on Wednesday, especially for this time of year. Most of the South Florida coastal and metro areas will get through the day dry, as rain chances will be mainly confined to inland areas. However, a couple of showers between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. closer to the metropolitan area cannot be ruled out.

Rain chances will increase for the end of the work week as winds shift back out of the southwest. This should encourage showers and storms to push closer to the coast.

TROPICS

The tropics remain quiet, with no new tropical systems expected for at least the next seven days.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman