Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 7/5/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman said today's rain chance is low and highs will climb to the low 90s. South Florida will be under a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More: https://cbsloc.al/3XAFzfv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.