NEXT Weather: Breezy and warm Labor Day

MIAMI - Labor Day will be warm, breezy, and mainly dry, but passing showers will be possible for the Keys.

Labor Day NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with seasonal highs in the low 90s.

As the breeze builds out of the east, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming in the ocean is not advised due to the rip currents. Small craft should exercise caution out on the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The UV Index is very high.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The ocean breeze stays with us over the next few days and a few showers will be possible. Overall the rain chance stays low most of this week. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s.

By late week moisture moves back in and the humidity will creep up. The rain chance will be higher as we head into next weekend.