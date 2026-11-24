The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert through Wednesday.

A powerful storm system will bring heavy rain to saturated soils, raising concerns about renewed flooding. Additionally, there will be a brief window during which strong-to-severe storms may develop, with a risk of damaging winds and brief tornadoes.

Heavy rain will again cause renewed flooding hazard

Weather conditions will deteriorate overnight into Wednesday morning, with widespread heavy rain overspreading South Florida by sunrise. Several rounds of thunderstorms embedded in the rain are expected throughout the day before gradually tapering off after dinner time on Wednesday evening.

This graphic tracks the rain expected Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at approximately 6 a.m. CBS News Miami

This graphic tracks the rain forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at approximately 8 a.m. CBS News Miami

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are likely, with some communities receiving up to 6 inches, especially where thunderstorms repeatedly pass over the same areas.