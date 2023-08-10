NEXT Weather Alert: Miami-Dade, Broward under Excessive Heat Warning

NEXT Weather Alert: Miami-Dade, Broward are under an Excessive Heat Warning

MIAMI - Miami-Dade and Broward are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 7 p.m.

It's the highest heat alert that can be issued. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team has issued a Next Weather Alert for Thursday due to the warning.

This is the fourth day in a row for an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade and Browardand the seventh this year.

The National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning when forecast "feels-like" temperatures reach 110 or higher for two hours or more.

On Thursday, the heat index is forecast to be between 110 degrees to 115 degrees.

Monroe County is under a Heat Advisory through 8 p.m.

The best advice is to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated by drinking water.

Also, check up on relatives and neighbors while the hot weather persists. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible and wear light weight, loose fitting clothing if you're going to be outside.

Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.