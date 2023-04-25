NEXT Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, heavy rain expected in afternoon

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXTWeather team has declared an Alert Day once again due to the potential for more storms.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Broward and Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of severe storms on Tuesday due to the potential for heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. There is an isolated chance of a tornado.

Some rain already rolled across parts of South Florida in the morning and storms are forecast to increase this afternoon and evening. The worst weather will likely take place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It will be a warm, humid day ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday is expected to be another Alert Day as the rain chance stays high and we remain unsettled with the potential for severe weather.

Thursday the rain chance decreases and it will be drier with only spotty showers. By late week the rain chance rises again and highs will soar to near 90 degrees. Scattered storms are possible late week into the weekend.