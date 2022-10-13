NEXT Weather Alert Day: Potential for gusty storms, heavy rain

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team has declared an Alert Day due to the potential for gusty storms, heavy rain, and flooding throughout Thursday.

It will be the wettest day of the week due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front expected to move in on Thursday night.

It was a warm, steamy start across South Florida and the Keys which saw a few showers. The rain chance increases throughout the day. Storms will move in late morning and midday that will likely produce some heavy downpours.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, the storms will likely become more widespread and intense. Some storms could turn strong as a prefrontal trough pushes through. The front passes through Thursday night into Friday morning and will stall out to the south of the area over the Florida Straits.

Some showers will be possible Friday but the rain chance will be lower.

Once the front sweeps through South Florida, drier air will move in and lower humidity this weekend. It will not be much cooler, but it will feel more comfortable. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Just a few showers will be possible.