NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous heat coming into South Florida, with Thursday reaching 110 degrees

The NEXT Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for midday Thursday as feels-like temperatures climb higher. The feels-like temps will soar into the triple digits, likely peaking in the mid to upper 100s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

While South Florida is no stranger to heat, Thursday's heat comes during a stretch of hotter-than-normal days, with little overnight relief and fewer afternoon storms expected to cool things down.

A nearby ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to climb while deep tropical humidity remains in place. The NEXT Weather team expects only a stray shower or storm Thursday afternoon, meaning the heat will likely linger later into the day.

Miami has already been flirting with record heat. Miami International Airport missed Monday's record high by one degree, reaching 95 degrees. On Tuesday, June 16, Miami tied the daily record high of 95 degrees, previously set in 2023.

CBS News Miami

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, but it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees in many areas. Overnight lows will stay warm, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s, especially near the coast and in urban areas.

The highest heat stress is expected from late morning through mid-afternoon. People spending time outdoors should take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day when possible.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

This level of heat can be especially risky for older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, people with health concerns and anyone without reliable access to air conditioning. Pets are also vulnerable, especially on hot pavement.

Know the signs of heat illness, including dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness, headache, confusion or fainting. Heat illness can develop quickly and may become life-threatening without prompt medical attention.

The NEXT Weather team will continue tracking the heat risk and any changes to rain chances through the end of the week.