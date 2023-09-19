Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Afternoon storms, potentially heavy downpours

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 9/19/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 9/19/2023 5AM 02:39

MIAMI - After a mainly dry morning, another round of storms will develop on Tuesday.

Flood potential NEXT Weather

We have a Level 1 threat for heavy rainfall with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding. A stalled frontal boundary and plenty of moisture will keep the rain chance high over the next few days.

Scattered storms are likely through Friday.

This weekend some drier air will likely move in and lower our rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. Some spotty storms will still be possible this weekend. Highs will remain near normal around 90 degrees.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

