NEXT Weather: Afternoon storms, potentially heavy downpours

MIAMI - After a mainly dry morning, another round of storms will develop on Tuesday.

We have a Level 1 threat for heavy rainfall with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding. A stalled frontal boundary and plenty of moisture will keep the rain chance high over the next few days.

Scattered storms are likely through Friday.

This weekend some drier air will likely move in and lower our rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. Some spotty storms will still be possible this weekend. Highs will remain near normal around 90 degrees.