New York City man accused of selling fake tickets at College Football Playoff National Championship

A man from New York City was arrested outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday when he was accused of selling a woman fake tickets.

According to an arrest report, a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was approached by a woman who said that while she was outside the stadium trying to buy tickets to the game and was approached by two men who said they would sell her tickets.

One of the men, who was identified as Eddie Hudson, of New York City, offered the victim two tickets for $5,000.

Eddie Hudson Miami-Dade Corrections

At that point the victim said she sent the money to Hudson through Venmo, according to the arrest report. The unknown man then sent her a fake ticket photo and then fled into the crowd to escape.

The arrest report stated that the victim then tried to verify the ticket through Ticketmaster, and that's when Hudson tried to walk away from the victim.

Hudson was apprehended by fans outside the stadium until police could arrive.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft. In court on Tuesday he was given a bond of $2,500 and was ordered to stay away from Hard Rock Stadium.

The University of Miami Hurricanes came up short in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday night. The Miami Hurricanes, which were playing in their first national title since 2001, lost the game 27-21.