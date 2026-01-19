Miami fans heartbroken as Hurricanes fall to Indiana in CFP national championship game

The Miami Hurricanes came up just short of a long-awaited national championship Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, falling 27-21 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff title game.

Playing for their first national title since 2001 on their home field, Miami couldn't overcome a poised Indiana team that completed a historic, unbeaten season. The loss ended the Hurricanes' season at 13-3 and denied them a championship return more than two decades in the making.

Indiana (15-0) capped one of the most unlikely runs in college football history, delivering the program's first national championship under coach Curt Cignetti. A program with just 13 bowl appearances in more than 130 years before Cignetti's arrival in 2024, the Hoosiers finished the job on college football's biggest stage.

Leading the way was Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, whose efficient, composed performance again proved decisive. Mendoza, who grew up within walking distance of the University of Miami campus, continued a postseason run that saw Indiana overwhelm playoff opponents with precision passing and explosive scoring.

Miami's defense, anchored by pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, pressured Mendoza throughout the night, but Indiana consistently found answers, extending drives and capitalizing on key moments.

The Hurricanes had entered the game riding momentum from a physical, defense-first season that put them one win away from a national championship. But Indiana's balance, discipline and execution ultimately proved too much.