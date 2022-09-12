New video released in wrong-way crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI - Authorities have released a new video that shows the moments before a wrong-way crash killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway.

The video shows a car speeding on the Palmetto, then seconds later, the driver slams into another vehicle, leaving behind a trail of wreckage.

Police have since identified the driver as Maiky Simeon.

He faces five counts of vehicular DUI homicide and will be back in court in December.

Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. on Agust 20.