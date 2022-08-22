Makeshift memorial marks site where 5 died in wrong-way crash

MIAMI – A small memorial now marks the site where four women and one man were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said the age range of the victims is between 18 to 25.

The man driving the wrong way on the Infiniti was identified as 30-year-old Maiky Simeon.

He survived the crash and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

Simeon has not been charged with any crime.

"Crews had to use the jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle, unfortunately, the other vehicle there was no one alive to be saved," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Mark Chavers.

The investigation into the crash continues.

If anyone has information on Simeon's whereabouts prior to the crash, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (305) 470-2500.

The westbound lanes of 826 were shut down for hours while the crash was investigated.