Watch CBS News
Local News

Makeshift memorial marks site where 5 died in wrong-way crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Memorial grows at site of deadly wrong-way crash
Memorial grows at site of deadly wrong-way crash 02:49

MIAMI – A small memorial now marks the site where four women and one man were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. 

Authorities said the age range of the victims is between 18 to 25.

The man driving the wrong way on the Infiniti was identified as 30-year-old Maiky Simeon.

He survived the crash and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

Simeon has not been charged with any crime.

simeon.png
The man driving the wrong way on the Infiniti was identified as 30-year-old Maiky Simeon.  FHP

"Crews had to use the jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle, unfortunately, the other vehicle there was no one alive to be saved," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Mark Chavers. 

The investigation into the crash continues.

If anyone has information on Simeon's whereabouts prior to the crash, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (305) 470-2500.

The westbound lanes of 826 were shut down for hours while the crash was investigated.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 2:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.