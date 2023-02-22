New testimony in murder trial of XXXTentacion shows video from suspect's phone

MIAMI - New testimony in the murder trial of those accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, as Tuesday a detective took the stand and spoke about disturbing cell phone video pulled from one of the suspect's phones.

The detective testified that investigators discovered this cell phone video on suspect Dedrick Williams' phone.

It shows Williams fanning $100 bills and surrounded by money.

And another video was taken at 12:35 a.m.

This time, Williams appears to be in a car, also fanning $100 bills smiling, and singing.

"The first video that we are getting ready to discuss, can you tell the ladies and gentlemen of the jury the date and time these were recorded?"

"That was the date of the homicide at 5:29 p.m."

XXXTentacion was carrying $50,000 in cash in a Louis Vuitton satchel when he was murdered, money he obtained from a Coconut Creek bank.

Prosecutors say he planned to use the money to buy a motorbike from the shop.

Detectives say the group shot and killed him outside a Broward County motorbike shop on June 18, 2018.

Detectives arrested Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case.

The others are going to trial.

If convicted, each of the men could be sentenced to life in prison.