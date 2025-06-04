New push to improve access to fertility treatment

There's a new push to improve access to fertility treatments

There's a new push to improve access to fertility treatments

There's a new push to improve access to fertility treatments

In vitro fertilization (IVF) brings hope to families but at a cost many cannot afford. President Donald Trump recently put the issue under a microscope, ordering top leaders to look at ways to make fertility treatments more accessible.

The struggle is one Marianett Navarro and her husband Joel Thomas are intimately familiar with. Navarro battled endometriosis for years and that led to a diagnosis of scar tissue blocking her fallopian tubes.

"I need to have IVF because the tubes are obstructed, so the process wasn't naturally gonna be there," Navarro explained.

That diagnosis brought hope until another setback. Their insurance would not cover IVF.

"So, it was a gut punch because we're like, 'Oh, you know, we're good, we're fully insured. We'll figure it out,' but no," Thomas said.

IVF cost out of reach for some

In vitro fertilization is a common option for couples struggling to conceive. One cycle can cost $15,000 to $20,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

While more employers are offering coverage, 29 states, including Florida, do not require insurance to cover it. For these two South Florida school teachers, the cost felt nearly impossible.

"So it wasn't just about, 'Oh we're gonna save money and we're gonna try this'. It was about how we need to find money now, because we're never gonna have a better chance than now," Navarro said.

Fertility help for families

That's where BabyQuest came in. The California-based nonprofit offers grants to help cover IVF costs for families like Navarro and Thomas.

"Not everybody is affected by this, but more people than you can imagine are," Pamela Hirsch, who founded the nonprofit 14 years ago, said.

In that time, the group awarded $3.5 million in IVF grants.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine said it's time the financial barriers to fertility treatment get the attention from decision-makers and stakeholders.

"I think it's important to know we are not asking for special treatment. We want infertility and other reproductive disorders to be treated like other kinds of medical care," Sean Tipton, chief advocacy and policy officer, said.

As for Navarro and Thomas, they're excited to start their IVF journey this summer, thanks to BabyQuest. They hope more families will get the same chance.

"I wanna be one of the lucky ones that gets to have a little life and develop that into something great for the world. It's everything," Navarro said.

Trump ordered the new IVF plan to be complete in 90 days which landed in mid-May.

We reached out to the White House for an update and a spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"The Domestic Policy Council has worked closely with external stakeholder groups for nearly three months to deliver on President Trump's executive order to formulate a plan on expanding IVF access for American families. This is a key priority for President Trump, and the Domestic Policy Council has completed its recommendations."