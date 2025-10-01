New pickleball courts coming to Miami Gardens

Miami-Dade County, in partnership with the City of Miami Gardens, officially broke ground on six new pickleball courts Wednesday.

The courts, just off 32nd Ave., are part of a push by city leaders to expand recreational options and give residents access to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Pickleball, which blends elements of tennis and ping-pong, is known for being easy to learn and welcoming for players of all ages.

"We wanted to get ahead of it a little bit and put pickleball courts here in a predominately diverse city," Mayor Rodney Harris said at the ceremony. "We wanted to make sure our residents have the opportunity to participate in a sport like pickleball," he said.

Sports Surfaces, a nationwide sports construction contractor, will oversee the project.

City officials say construction is expected to take roughly 18 months.