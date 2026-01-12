New details on deadly hit-and-run accident in North Miami

CBS News Miami is learning new information about a deadly hit-and-run accident from Sunday night in North Miami that took the life of one man and left another man hospitalized.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says investigators are now looking for a black sedan that struck the two victims and took off, and they've identified the man who was killed as 26-year-old Rubens Clement.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened about 11 p.m. on West Dixie Highway at N.E. 136th St. and said Clement died on the scene, and another man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

His age and identity have not been released.

CBS News Miami spoke with Moazzem Hussain, who is the manager of a convenience store next to where the accident happened, and who says he spoke with Clement's brother when he went into his store after the crash.

"It's really bad," said Hussain. "His brother came into my store, and he showed me his picture. He said he was just 26 years old and showed me how he was young and tall. He showed me his picture. It's really bad. I feel really bad. A young life is lost."

Pointing to a spot outside the store he has managed since 2020, Hussain said "That's where it happened."

He also said he hoped that investigators could develop some leads.

He said "I hope they can find whoever did this and punish them."

A woman who was driving by after the crash named Abigail, who did not provide her last name, said "I am shocked but not surprised. Unfortunately a lot of people drive really crazy around here and it's a shame that someone lose their liked."

The Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office said it's not known if the sedan that took has any damage to it and there is in information so far about a reward in this case.

There is also not a detailed description to release yet of the black sedan or the driver.

Anyone with information that can help should call the Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).