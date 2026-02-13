Police release new details about the murders in Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota that killed 6 plus the suspected gunman

New information has been released by police on Friday about the cross-state murder that took the lives of 6 people and the suspected shooter in two neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota.

Fort Lauderdale police released the worried 911 call from one of the Fort Lauderdale victims, Larisa Blyudaya's daughter.

"I need the police to come right now to check on my mom in Fort Lauderdale," she told the dispatcher.

She was afraid something was wrong at her mom's Victoria Park Condo and who might be there.

"There's somebody that, whatever, an admirer of hers," she said.

She had to call several times - growing more concerned by the minute.

"I'm not sure why an officer has not been dispatched yet," the dispatcher said.

"Can you please make sure an officer gets dispatched ASAP?" she asked.

Also released was a call on Monday from the family of the mass murder suspect, Russell Kot, after they said he sent a suicidal text. They called the police to check on him.

"We don't know where he is , we can't find him. They went to his apartment, and he wasn't there, and his car wasn't there. So maybe he needs to try to find him," the concerned caller said.

Police say Kot took his own life after killing Larisa, her son, her parents, her brother, and a family friend.

Deputies say in Kots car they found two handguns, ammunition, 5 knives, rope, tape, and an ax. That's in addition to the two guns, police say, he used to shoot his victims multiple times.

Olga Greinert was helping out Larisa's family when she was caught in the middle of the mass shooting. Her ex-husband and youngest son speak to CBS News Miami about finding out she had died.

"They called me and said that Olga is dead. I nearly crashed because I was driving the car," her ex-husband, Mykola Hreynbrt, said.

"The thought of never seeing her again right now is just unthinkable," her youngest son, Eldar, said.

Now, the families of the victims want to remember their loved ones with positive messages. An online fundraiser for Olga said that she was a "kind, warm, and sincere person."

"She had a way of offering comfort, warmth, and a gentle smile," it said.