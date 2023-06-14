Neo-Nazi demonstration near Walt Disney World has Tampa Bay area organizations concerned, 'A fear in the air'

Neo-Nazi demonstration near Walt Disney World has Tampa Bay area organizations concerned, 'A fear in Neo-Nazi demonstration near Walt Disney World has Tampa Bay area organizations concerned, 'A fear in 02:03

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Neo-Nazis demonstrating outside of Walt Disney World in response to former President Donald Trump's federal indictment has Tampa Bay area organizations concerned about the rise of antisemitism.

"There's a fear in the air and it's very eerie.," said Jake Geffon with the Progressive People's Action and the Progressive Jewish Coalition of the Greater St. Pete Tampa Area.

Geffon is talking about the rise of antisemitism in the state of Florida recently.

"Combined with the political and social climate and cultural climate, it hits different," said Geffon.

Over the weekend, Neo-Nazi groups rallied outside of Walt Disney World.

A video posted on Twitter by Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani, shows people holding signs and flags with Swastikas outside the theme park.

"Recently it's been such an air of fear and uncertainty. It's just we grew up learning about our elders and how this stuff happens in real time, and for those who are still living who have lived through this...there's no words," said Geffon.

Other photos posted online also show a flag at the rally that says "DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida."

Over the last year, there's been a feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World after the company publicly opposed what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

On Monday, the Florida Holocaust Museum responded to the Neo-Nazi rally, saying

"Flaunting hate symbols to children and families reflects the same cruelty and lack of regard for human dignity that has characterized the nazi movement since its beginning."

Geffon says the demonstration is hurtful, and has Jewish families in the Tampa Bay Area concerned.

"We care about the safety of our families and we bond over that. We care about the safety of our futures and we bond over that," said Geffon.

He's asking the Tampa Bay community to support the Jewish community.

"We really need people to come out and fight for us because we will fight for you," said Geffon.