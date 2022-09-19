Neighbors 4 Neighbors accepting donations to help people impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona left more than a million people without power in Puerto Rico

MIAMI - Created in the days after Hurricane Andrew, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has been helping those dealing with disasters for nearly 30 years.

On Monday, they announced that they were accepting donations for Hurricane Fiona relief in hard-hit Puerto Rico.

Those wishing to donate can go to neighbors4neighbors.org/fiona or text HURRICANEFIONA to 41444.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has an established process after disasters to identify the neediest areas and will work with organizations to provide relief and recovery to the communities impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

More than a million people in Puerto Rico are without power. It could take several days to fully restore electricity on the island.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island over the weekend and severely damaged the fragile power grid with whipping winds and torrential rain.

LUMA, the island's power company, had restored electricity to about 100 thousand people by Sunday, but said could take days to get power back up for the whole island.

The storm caused massive flooding and triggered landslides.

On Monday, forecasters said it was still threatening historic levels of rain, with as many as 30 inches possible in the eastern and southern parts.

More than 100 shelters are open.