Nearly four decades later, missing Davie man's case appears solved

Investigators find body of man who had been missing for decades

For nearly 40 years, a Sunrise lake concealed the answer to an agonizing mystery.

This past weekend, divers located the truck and remains believed to belong to Howard Gratteau, who vanished in 1986, leaving his family and friends devastated.

Family finds relief after long wait

"I miss him a lot," said Howard's sister, Beverly Douglas. She's relieved that after all these years her family finally has some answers.

"You always hold on to this little bit of hope that he didn't, that he went to Canada or something, and he's still living, and someday he's going to walk in the door. Now that's all gone," she said.

While Davie police are still working to confirm the identity, divers found strong clues pointing to Gratteau.

Divers discover truck in canal

Divers from Sunshine State Sonar, who had been searching for Gratteau since 2022, made the discovery in 42 feet of water in a Sunrise canal just off Interstate 75 near Southwest 14th Street.

"It was almost like a time capsule from 1986," said Mike Sullivan, who led the dive team. The vehicle's tag matched records, and the company name on the truck's side provided further confirmation.

"So we start scraping the door, cleaning the door off; it took a little bit, and eventually we could start to see the letters B and H, and we realized that was going to be him," Sullivan said.

Divers believe Gratteau went off the road at a curve and into the lake, leaving loved ones to wonder for decades what happened.

Remembering Howard

Some community members who never met Gratteau also felt the weight of the discovery.

"I always wondered about him," said family friend Cassidy Bacon, whose grandfather had been Gratteau's business partner and in-law.

"He just deserved at least to be laid to rest and to know what happened to him," Bacon said.