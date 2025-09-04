Nearly 20 arrests made in Broward, Palm Beach drug trafficking investigation

Boynton Beach police say 19 people were arrested in a multi-county drug trafficking investigation

Boynton Beach police have arrested 19 people after a 14-month-long drug trafficking investigation into the illegal distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The Operation Trackside investigation began in July 2024 after a simple drug complaint, according to police.

"A small tip ultimately led to the uncovering of a major drug trafficking organization operating through Palm Beach and Broward County. Three simple handwritten letters were mailed to the Boynton Beach Police Department. This illustrates the power of strong community relationships and public trust," police Chief Joe DeGiulio said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained 17 search warrants, leading to the arrest of these individuals. Fifteen of those search warrants were executed simultaneously in September 2024.

One of the last warrants was executed on Wednesday at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said along with the arrests, six handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, eleven vehicles, one boat, 5,027 grams of narcotics and nearly half a million dollars in cash were seized during the investigation.

"This operation marks a major victory in our fight against the deadly flow of fentanyl and cocaine into our communities," DeGiulio said.