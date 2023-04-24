Watch CBS News
National Association of Black Journalists hosted 7th annual media career fair

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR - The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida chapter hosted its 7th annual Media Career Fair and Workshops.

Dozens of students and young professionals gathered at the Broward College West campus looking to learn more about the world of journalism.

CBS News Miami hosted a booth at the career fair and CBS News Miami talent Chelsea Jones and Najahe Sherman were there to represent the station alongside several other South Florida media outlets and talent.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 8:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

