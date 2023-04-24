National Association of Black Journalists hosted 7th annual media career fair
MIRAMAR - The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida chapter hosted its 7th annual Media Career Fair and Workshops.
Dozens of students and young professionals gathered at the Broward College West campus looking to learn more about the world of journalism.
CBS News Miami hosted a booth at the career fair and CBS News Miami talent Chelsea Jones and Najahe Sherman were there to represent the station alongside several other South Florida media outlets and talent.
