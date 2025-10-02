Meet Kamron Wilson, Miami Southridge defensive lineman and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

Miami Southridge has long been a factory for defensive talent and one of its biggest names this season is edge rusher Kamron Wilson, a 6-foot-5 standout who has already made his mark on the field and in the classroom. Wilson is this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy contender.

Rising defensive force at Southridge

Wilson has been playing football since he was just 3 years old, growing up alongside his brother in a competitive household that helped shape his drive.

"You know, I've been a tall, lanky kid, so him just telling me, Brady put on a lot of weight. So I want to Dn, you know, just putting in the time with me, and like not looking at me with 20 sacks, a lot of tackle for losses, it just turned up and Dade County," Wilson said.

Last season, Wilson piled up 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks, the kind of production that turned heads nationally. He went on to earn 31 Division I offers.

Hard work on and off the field

Wilson prides himself on discipline and consistency in all aspects of his life.

"Working very hard, like I work very hard on and off the field. I do everything right, you know, like having people in my corner just to push me each and every day, you know. So I do very good at school. I'm an early graduate. I just finished high school," he said.

Commitment to Syracuse football

Rated as a multi-star edge prospect, Wilson committed to Syracuse this year, a major addition to the Orange's defensive future.

"I just love tackling, so that's why I'm on the defensive side. I just love to tackle, you know, to play the game of football. So I feel like it was a great fit for me," Wilson said.

Football as a way forward

For Wilson, the game is more than a sport—it's his path to success.

"It's really all I got for us. So, it's just really all I got to make it," he said.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.