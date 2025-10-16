Meet Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

A standout on both the gridiron and the hardwood, Jasen Lopez of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory is this week's contender for the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy.

The talented wide receiver has become one of South Florida's most exciting high school athletes, making a name for himself in football and basketball.

"I was born kind of with the football in my hand," Lopez said. "They said my first words were down, set, hut, so that's pretty cool."

Early start, big numbers

Lopez's dominance began early — he started on varsity as a seventh grader. Since then, he's become one of the most explosive receivers in the state.

"I mean, last year had 2200 yards. This last year had 1300, the year before I had 1200. You know, each year I've had over 15 plus touchdowns," Lopez said.

His production and athleticism have made him a key playmaker and earned him a commitment to Florida State University, where he plans to compete in both football and basketball.

A two-sport force

"They have both been given to me since I was little," Lopez said. "And I, you know, I just love them. Like, I feel like when I get on the football field, I'm all football and when I get on the basketball field, I'm basketball. Like, I kind of use them as a break for each other."

Lopez isn't just a football standout. On the basketball court, he averaged more than 27 points per game during his junior year, grabbing the attention of top programs nationwide.

Family and focus drive his success

All the time and dedication Lopez puts into his teams is balanced by moments at home.

"In my off time, I spend it relaxing with my family," he said. "All prepping for the ultimate goal."

With his rare blend of speed, skill and versatility, Lopez is poised to make an impact at the next level — and he's firmly in the mix for one of South Florida's top high school honors.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.